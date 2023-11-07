St. Mary’s High School to Premiere Mids and Johnnies

This November 16th through 19th, St. Mary’s High School Theatre will present Mids and Johnnies, a world-premiere musical!

The show, featuring book, music, and lyrics by local playwright Bill Douglas, follows a love story between a female Midshipman and a male St. John’s student. Sparks fly when their identities are revealed, but love and friendship prevail as the show moves through familiar locations in Annapolis.

Mids and Johnnies will play November 16-18 at 7 p.m. and November 19th at 2 p.m. on the Marian Hall stage (St. Mary’s High School, 113 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis).

There will be an audience talkback with the playwright, student actors and technicians, and production staff after the 7 p.m. show on Friday, when patrons are welcome to learn more about the process of writing, revising, workshopping, and producing Mids and Johnnies.

For more information and tickets, visit http://our.show/midsandjohnnies.

