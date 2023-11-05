Both Annapolis Boat Shows a Resounding Success

The Annapolis Boat Shows recently concluded their autumn double-header with the Annapolis Powerboat Show (October 5-8) and the Annapolis Sailboat Show (October 12-15). Held in Annapolis, the shows drew enthusiastic crowds from around the world eager to explore the latest offerings in boats, gear, technology, and marine services.

The Annapolis Powerboat Show, which took place from October 5 to October 8, set the stage for a week of innovation in the powerboat industry. Attendees braved unfavorable weather conditions on a few days, but their unwavering enthusiasm proved that nothing could dampen their spirits.

“This is the best boat show on the East Coast,” said one foul-weather-gear-clad patron.

From luxury yachts to robust fishing boats, an impressive array of powerboats graced the exhibits, both on-land and in-water. Cutting-edge powerboat models such as the premiering Candela C-8 and Ingenuity EL2+ showcased innovations in design, performance, and technology. The show also boasted a wide assortment of marine equipment and services to cater to the diverse needs of boaters.

Sold signs for companies such as North Point Yacht Sales, Boston Whaler, and Pocket Yacht continued to be hung throughout the weekend as new boat owners joined their new on-the-water family. “The Annapolis Powerboat Show has always been a pivotal event for us, but this year, it surpassed all expectations,” said Mark Schulstad, Owner and Managing Director of the Pocket Yacht Company. “Our sales figures were not just impressive, they were record-setting. Without a doubt, this has been the most successful show to date.”

Following the Powerboat Show, the Annapolis Sailboat Show continued the maritime celebration from October 12 to 15. Against the picturesque backdrop of the Annapolis Harbor, attendees gathered to explore the world of sail. The show featured cutting-edge sailboat designs, advanced rigging, electronics and sail technology as well as the latest in sailing gear and equipment. Sailing aficionados and novices alike flocked to displays that celebrated both the rich history and the promising future of the maritime world. Pride of Baltimore II paid tribute to the past, while the debut of the Xquisite 30 Sportcat offered a glimpse into the sailing innovations of tomorrow.

As has been the trend in recent years, the Cruisers Creating Content booth continued to be a sought-after attraction, as attendees gathered to connect with their favorite cruising vloggers and gain insights from their real-life adventures. Visitors were undeterred by the unpredictable weather and donned foul weather gear to brave the rainy Saturday to explore new vessels and crowd the tents while immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the docks (a true testament to the sailing mantra that there is no bad weather, just inappropriate gear).

The shows played host to a wide variety of marine exhibitors, from boat manufacturers to accessory suppliers, showcasing their latest products and services. Visitors sought new vessels, navigational equipment, and marine accessories to enhance their boating experiences; all while engaging with industry experts to gain valuable insights into the world of boating.

“We are thrilled to continue hosting events that create a bridge between new boaters, current boaters, industry professionals, and maritime innovators,” said Sheila Jones, General Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “We look forward to continuing to foster an environment of shared enthusiasm and knowledge for all.”

The Annapolis Boat Shows praised the unwavering support of its sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees, as well as the City of Annapolis, all of whom contributed to the success of these two extraordinary events. As the sun sets on another triumphant year, the Annapolis Boat Shows look ahead with anticipation to next year’s four shows, promising even more opportunities for exploration, discovery, and celebration in the maritime world.

