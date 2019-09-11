Rock On as the LSO opens their 2019-2020 season

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is opening their 2019-2020 with a bang on Saturday September 14th!

Merging the sounds of classical instruments and the shrill electric of electrified violins, bass guitars, and keyboards, concert-goers are in for a treat.

The event is on Saturday, September 14th at the Key Auditorium at St. John’s College in Annapolis. Doors will open at 6:30pm with showtime at 7:30pm.

As always, Conductor Anna Binneweg will be leading the electrified night that will feature the LSO as well as Michelle Kim on electric violin, Christian Gray on electric bass, and Michael Rossi on the keyboard!

You can expect to hear pieces from Stravinsky, Muse, Journey, Queen, Bon Jovi, and Europe! Certainly not your normal symphony!

Tickets will be available at the door, or you can get them in advance right here!

