August 18, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Politicians On The Dock. Herndon Climb This Weekend. COVID 3rd Shots Available.

Today…Senator Van Hollen toured City Dock with County Executive Pittman and Mayor Buckley to drum up support for a bill to tax big polluters. The rest of the USNA brigade will be back today and tomorrow. And, the class of 2023 gets to do their Herndon Climb on Sunday and you can come to see it. The Health Department is administering a third shot for the immunocompromised. They are also are beginning to distribute an oral rabies bait for raccoons across the County. Four businesses in Anne Arundel County received the maximum $2 million in the second round of PPP loans. And some contest winners for the Chesepiooc gift cards and a Rams Head On Stage winner to see Mike Love!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Actually a pretty light news day, but it is Hump Day…Hump Day…Hump Day—so, let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday there was a political dog and pony show on City Dock. US Senator Chris Van Hollen toured City Dock with County Executive Pittman and Mayor Buckley with a bunch of others in tow as they talked about the flooding and sea-level rise. This is to promote a bill introduced by Van Hollen to get polluters to pay into a fund to allow municipalities to undertake construction to mitigate it. It’s called the Polluters Pay Climate Fund Act which will tax up to 30 companies who contributed .05% of CO2 and Methane Emissions between 2000 and 2019. Van Hollen said it creates a half-trillion-dollar fund.

Some Naval Academy news… we all know the plebes are in town–they’ve been here for seven weeks now, but the Firsties are due back tonight by 6 pm and the juniors and Youngsters are due in by 4 pm tomorrow, and fingers crossed that they can have a COVID free year! And if you have never witnessed the spectacle that is the Herndon Climb because it is on a Monday in May…here’s your chance. In 2020, it was canceled due to COVID so the class of 2023 never got to climb and will have an asterisk in the record books. But the new Commandant has figured it out. The Class of 2023 will climb the monument on Sunday at 1:00 pm…yes they will be climbing as 2nd Class Midshipmen or Juniors but they will get the chance. If you want to go, it starts precisely at 1 pm. There is no charge, and it is open to the public. You will need to walk onto the Yard and will need a proper ID. And expect to stay for several hours, it usually takes 2-4 hours to climb.

COVID news. Governor Hogan is scheduled to have an update at 2 pm today. Not sure what he has in mind, but the hospitalizations and cases have been on a steady increase and the deaths are ticking up at a much-reduced pace. The Anne Arundel County Health Department will begin administering 3rd shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for moderate to severely immunocompromised today. They are by appointment only and you can go to aahealth.org to do that and to see where they are administered, or call 410-222-7256 if you want to do it the old-fashioned way. And in more Health Department news, they are about to begin their Oral Rabies Vaccine program for rabid raccoons. It gets underway on August 26th and will go to the end of September and they are placing vaccine baits around the county. They are not harmful, but you really shouldn’t mess with them. They will be marked and public works and health department employees will be putting them out. In some areas, they are distributed by low flying helicopters–so if you see something like that..that explains it…or you can just go to Facebook and ask “why the helicopter?” and someone will answer you!

And as we wrap up, 33 companies in the greater Baltimore area received the maximum amount of PPP loans in this second round. Here in Anne Arundel County, South Moon Under in Annapolis, Envocore in Gambrills, Signature Collision in Annapolis, and the Naval Academy Athletic Association all received the maximum of $2 million.

And finally, congrats to those who re-tweeted and shared us yesterday— Lisa, Gary, Kyla, Doreen, and George all are getting $25 gift cards to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery. And congrats to Kirstan Starkey … no relation to Ringo I don’t think..for winning a Facebook random number contest–she’s gonna go see Mike Love at Rams Head On Stage on Friday night. See you never know where a contest will pop up–could be here, on Twitter, on Facebook, or maybe even our weekly newsletter..hint hint!

