October 27, 2023
How to Build Resilience During Chronic Illness

Resilience is one of those invisible, yet ultimately necessary traits on the spectrum of human personalities and is often only deliberately measured during times of hardship.

Going through a chronic illness is a prime example of such a situation and whether you know it or not, you may well be considerably more resistant than you think. So, either for yourself or for a loved one, here’s how to build resilience during chronic illness.

Stop Trying to Please Others

Regardless of how tenacious you are as a person, remaining mentally strong is going to be somewhat of a challenge and naturally, some days will be harder than others.

For those who are used to being the provider or caregiver of the family, now is the time to let others take care of you and moreover, if you feel as if you need a little more from them, or indeed, if you feel as if they’re being too overbeating and protective, it’s important to be honest with them. 

Your loved ones and support network will be ready to do everything they can to help you and if they’re behaving in a way that you feel is counterproductive, respectfully tell them, even if this risks hurting their feelings temporarily: you are the priority. 

Learn as Much as You Can

Learning all you can about the journey to recovery that your medical doctors will have planned for you is a productive way of ensuring that you keep your eyes firmly fixed on the future.

It’s important to follow the advice of professional doctors like those at Moffitt Cancer Center. However, if you decide to do your own research, choose reputable websites instead of relying on Subreddit, Facebook posts, or low-brow online sources for your information.

Avoid Dwelling Too Much on the Past

This next piece of advice for strengthening your mental resilience during this time is one that’s most definitely far easier said than done but is one of the most important focuses that you should be concentrating on. 

Naturally, especially due to the high amount of time you’ll spend resting and recuperating in bed or in the comfort of your warm and snuggly living room while fighting cancer, you’ll be alone with your own thoughts for far more hours of the day than usual, but this time should be spent looking forward and not backward. 

Surround Yourself with Outside Support

Hopefully, you’re fortunate enough to have loyal, dedicated and loving family members and close friends around you who will be there to physically and emotionally support you through your battle and will be there to celebrate with you once you’re out the other side.

In addition, look to immerse yourself in the world of fighting the disease, such as joining an optimistic and forward-thinking support group (either in person or online), downloading and subscribing to inspirational podcasts for cancer fighters, and even creating a personalized music playlist of songs that help you to feel your best self.

Finally, keeping a list of everything, both large and small, that you’d like to do once you’re fully recovered and back on your feet is also hugely helpful in building both your short-term and long-term resilience. 

