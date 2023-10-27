G. Love Headed Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

A SQRRL Holiday

Saturday, December 23

12pm | $16.50

G. Love & Special Sauce 30th Anniversary Tour

Special Guest Jakobs Castle

Thursday & Friday, February 1 & 2

8pm | $48.50

VIP Packages Available

The Police Experience

Thursday, February 15

7:30pm | $45

Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins

Thursday, February 22

7:30pm | $39.50

Wolves of Glendale

Saturday, February 24

8pm | $22.50

The Weight Band

Friday, March 1

8pm | $39.50

Dan Navarro

w/ Jesse Lynn Madera

Sunday, May 5

7:30pm | $26.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/27 Firefall

10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol w. Special Guest Dave Tieff (All Ages Matinee)

10/28 Comedian Robert Klein

10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee)

10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21

11/01 Gaelic Storm

11/02 Brother Cane & Stone Horses

11/03 & 11/04 Crack the Sky

11/05 Crack The Sky (matinee)

11/5 Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III

11/08 Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour

11/09 Boney James

11/10 The Samples w. Kieran Lally

11/11 Atlanta Rhythm Section

11/12 Keiko Matsui

11/15 saje

11/16 David Sanborn

11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn

11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg

11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring peter Noone

11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon

11/25 Everything

11/26 Thunder From Down Under

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

