G. Love Headed Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
A SQRRL Holiday
Saturday, December 23
12pm | $16.50
G. Love & Special Sauce 30th Anniversary Tour
Special Guest Jakobs Castle
Thursday & Friday, February 1 & 2
8pm | $48.50
VIP Packages Available
The Police Experience
Thursday, February 15
7:30pm | $45
Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins
Thursday, February 22
7:30pm | $39.50
Wolves of Glendale
Saturday, February 24
8pm | $22.50
The Weight Band
Friday, March 1
8pm | $39.50
Dan Navarro
w/ Jesse Lynn Madera
Sunday, May 5
7:30pm | $26.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/27 Firefall
10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol w. Special Guest Dave Tieff (All Ages Matinee)
10/28 Comedian Robert Klein
10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee)
10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks
10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21
11/01 Gaelic Storm
11/02 Brother Cane & Stone Horses
11/03 & 11/04 Crack the Sky
11/05 Crack The Sky (matinee)
11/5 Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III
11/08 Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour
11/09 Boney James
11/10 The Samples w. Kieran Lally
11/11 Atlanta Rhythm Section
11/12 Keiko Matsui
11/15 saje
11/16 David Sanborn
11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn
11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg
11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring peter Noone
11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon
11/25 Everything
11/26 Thunder From Down Under
