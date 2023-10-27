October 27, 2023
G. Love Headed Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

A SQRRL Holiday

Saturday, December 23

12pm | $16.50

G. Love & Special Sauce 30th Anniversary Tour

Special Guest Jakobs Castle

Thursday & Friday, February 1 & 2

8pm | $48.50

VIP Packages Available

The Police Experience

Thursday, February 15

7:30pm | $45

Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins

Thursday, February 22

7:30pm | $39.50

Wolves of Glendale

Saturday, February 24

8pm | $22.50

The Weight Band

Friday, March 1

8pm | $39.50

Dan Navarro

w/ Jesse Lynn Madera

Sunday, May 5

7:30pm | $26.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

10/27 Firefall 

10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol w. Special Guest Dave Tieff (All Ages Matinee)

10/28 Comedian Robert Klein

10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee)

10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21

11/01 Gaelic Storm

11/02 Brother Cane & Stone Horses

11/03 & 11/04 Crack the Sky

11/05 Crack The Sky (matinee)

11/5 Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III

11/08 Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour

11/09 Boney James

11/10 The Samples w. Kieran Lally

11/11 Atlanta Rhythm Section

11/12 Keiko Matsui

11/15 saje

11/16 David Sanborn

11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn

11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg

11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring peter Noone

11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon

11/25 Everything

11/26 Thunder From Down Under

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

