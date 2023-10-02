Daily News Brief | October 2, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

Lifeline 100 was awesome! County police officer charged with DUI. High School graduation schedules are out. BWI is number one when it comes to bathrooms. Navy lost to USF and their record slid to 1-3. J. ALexanders is really opening today they tell me. An Ikea-lite will be opening in Annapolis this fall. The Axis of Evil at Galway Bay have donated close to $30K to Box of Rain. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, the Local Business Spotlight with Weems & Plath and more!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, October 2nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK I will admit it, I am beat. Did the Lifeline 100 Bike Ride yesterday and it was a blast. Perfect weather for a ride. Ran into County Executive Pittman and he didn’t bail out this year at Bean Rush and go home–although I think Mayor Buckley was driving that decision the other year. All in all 1,000 people had a great time. Highly recommended.

Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Daily News Recap newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

An Anne Arundel County Police Sergeant has been arrested in Allegheny County Virginia for DUI. Sergeant Redman is a 14-year veteran of the force and assigned to the Bureau of Operations and Investigations. Currently, he is suspended with pay pending an investigation here.

Do you have a kiddo graduating this year? The Anne Arundel County Public Schools released the graduation calendar. All of them will be at the Live! Event Center. And despite what you may have heard, Live! is not doing this because they are so nice. They received a HUGE tax break to build it and part of the negotiations was that the schools would be able to use it at no cost. Prior to that they rented several venues to host the graduations. But They kick off on June 3, 2024, and wrap up on June 7th with 2 or three ceremonies daily. We have the list at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Congrats to BWI, they have the best cans in the Country! We told you about Cintas running the contest for America’s Best Restroom and after all was said and done, BWI is number 1…and number 2 I guess. The new restrooms feature fully enclosed stalls, touchless fixtures, LED fixtures to tell you which are occupied or not, and several other smart features. So, congrats to Ricky Smith and his crew!

I guess we need to talk about the dismal performance by Navy on Saturday. There were a few bright moments, but entirely too few as the Mids fell to the University of South Florida 44-30 and slid their record to 1-3. You can check out our live blog from Saturday if you weren’t one of the 643 people following it live. And the Mids will take on North Texas on Saturday at 330pm. And like last time, we’ll have it all for you with a live blog! They have to get their act together.

J. Alexanders is FINALLY opening today. For real. After they contacted me with a few false starts, they were emphatic that they are opening at the Annapolis Town Center today at 10:30 am with a ribbon cutting. This is in the old Gordon Biersche spot (they are owned by the same parent) and I am looking forward to checking it out!

Another opening–Ikea Lite. That’s my term. They call it a Plan and Order store but it will open later this year at the Annapolis Harbour Center. There will not be any meatballs–so if there is an enterprising scout troop–there’s an opportunity. From what I gather there will be a small display area but it is a place to ask questions, place orders, work with interior designers, and even receive shipments.

When I play trivia at a bar, I am thrilled when we win a $50 gift card. But Axis of Evil, a team that plays at Galway Bay’s Tuesday Pub Quiz Night. Now Galway does it a bit differently and they charge teams to enter and the winning team determines a charity that they support that will get the spoils of the win. Well, Axis of Evil started the year that Box of Rain was started. And apparently, they are an amazing team–one I am not sure I’d like to go up against. But over the course of 20 years, the group has donated just shy of, get this.. $30,000 to Box of Rain. Box of Rain started as an independent non-profit but now is under the umbrella of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Way to go guys!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Renegade and Macey who are just waiting for a new home! Hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for them!

On Saturday, we spoke with Mike Flanagan of Weems & Plath. What a great company and the oldest one I have spoken to so far–the company, not Mike! This Saturday, we’re diving into the new restaurant, The Lodge, from a familiar face–James King!

And about those local spotlights, if you know of a local business or organization that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know, and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout and Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

Ann Alsina is here with her Monday Money Report because….well, it’s Monday! And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

