October 1, 2023
Six High Schools Earn National Recognition from Special Olympics

Six county high schools – twice as many as in the rest of Maryland combined – have earned national recognition from Special Olympics for their inclusive climate, collaboration, engagement, and respect for all students and staff.

Broadneck, Crofton, Severna Park, and South River high schools earned the award for the first time, and Northeast and Southern high schools renewed their status on the list of 2023 National Banner Unified Champion Schools.

“The work to help every single one of our students see themselves through a resiliency lens takes place not only in our classrooms but on our athletics courts and fields as well,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “Our Unified Sports program is second to none, and I am incredibly proud of the work each of our high schools does in helping create amazing atmospheres of inclusivity.”

Unified National Champion schools are those that show a consistent commitment to 10 standards, including inclusive youth leadership, whole school engagement, and inclusive unified sports opportunities.

As a result of this commitment, schools are able to reduce bullying and exclusion, promote inclusive friendships, overturn negative attitudes, decrease hurtful language in schools and the community, develop students’ leadership skills, and create communities of caring and respect.

Annapolis High School was named one of the top five Unified Champion Schools in the United States in 2022.

To learn more about AACPS’ Unified Sports programs, click here.

