Coco Montoya is a Must-See at Rams Head On Stage

Mentored by the “Master of the Telecaster,” Albert Collins, and schooled by a decade on the road with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers (former Bluesbreakers guitarists include Eric Clapton, Peter Green, and Mick Taylor), Coco has a hard-edged sound and style all his own. Since his debut album in 1995 (which won him the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist), Montoya’s fierce, endlessly inventive guitar work and soul-drenched vocals have kept him at the top of the blues world. And he’ll be in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage on October 10th!

And this is no BS. Have a listen!

Coco is touring in support of his newest album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues charts. Writing on the Wall is a career-defining, tour-de-force album of memorable, hook-filled songs, and the first to feature his long-time road band–noted keyboardist and songwriter, Jeff Paris (Keb Mo, Bill Withers), bassist Nathan Brown and drummer Rena Beavers. Thirteen tracks of searing blues, soulful R&B and high-energy rock & roll include ten originals, five co-written by Coco, and include guest appearances by Lee Roy Parnell and Ronnie Baker Brooks. The album was co-produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Tony Braunagel (Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal) and Jeff Paris.

Montoya’s well-earned reputation as an eye-popping live performer precedes him. A hard-touring artist for over three decades now, Coco has played thousands of dates all over the world. Billboard declares, “In a world of blues guitar pretenders, Coco Montoya is the real McCoy. He exudes power and authenticity. Be prepared to get scorched by the real thing.”

Tickets are available right now for Coco’s show on Tuesday at Rams Head On Stage. And if you miss that, he will be appearing at AMP by Strathmore in North Bethesda (and let’s be real here–it’s Rockville) on Friday, October 13th.

