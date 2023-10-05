Choose a Moving Company in 6 Simple Steps

When it comes to choosing a moving company to entrust your belongings to, the process appears overwhelming. With such an abundance of choices and considerations, it becomes pretty easy to get tricked. So we shall unveil the core steps of choosing the right moving company so you get assured your goods are transported in no time without any possible damage.

1. Consider a Local Mover

According to the American Moving & Storage Association CEO, Scott Michael, by choosing a local moving company, you can avoid dealing with a dubious company operating merely over the internet. Once you have decided upon a mover, check the licensing and insurance. If it’s a legitimate company, it must work under the FMCSA license or hold state-specific licenses. Also, it must provide liability insurance to protect a client’s goods during transit.

2. Get Fully Informed About the Offer

Make sure you are fully informed about the company’s offer. Ask questions about its procedures, policies, techniques, and customer service. Find out what’s included in the quote (if there are extra fees or charges), how the company handles fragile items, whether the company provides packing materials and services, if there are any restrictions on what can be moved, etc.

3. Follow the Rule of Three Options

Don’t buckle down to the first estimate you get. Consider at least three local movers and ask them for an in-person estimate before you make the final choice. Note that professional companies don’t provide thorough assessments without seeing the stuff.

4. Verify the Company’s Address

Check the business card or the moving company’s website and verify the address through the phonebook or the local listed addresses. Ideally, it is registered under the company’s name, while those listed under a residential name must be avoided by all means. Also, check the physical address of the company you are dealing with to see their inventory and the staff.

5. Understanding Your Moving Estimate

When dealing with a legitimate and licensed moving company, you will encounter one of the following three types of estimates in your contract:

Non-Binding Estimate: The company can’t request a payment of more than 10% of the original estimate. Also, all averages are to be paid within a month after the delivery.

Non-Binding To-Exceed Estimate: If you’re dealing with the mover on this basis, you won’t have to pay for averages to the original estimate.

Binding Estimate: This is the ensured price for the service, involving all extras and services. In case of requesting an additional service like unpacking, the respective fees must be paid within a month after the delivery.

Request a written estimate from the company you intend to deal with. For this, make sure you provide detailed information about the move: include an inventory list of items, essential details about the current and the new homes like narrow doorways, stairs, etc., and if special handling is required (you may have fragile or valuable items to be transported).

6. Understanding Moving Insurance

Moving insurance is designed to protect the client’s belongings against loss or damage that might occur during transportation. Depending on the client’s specific requirement, moving insurance policies differ.

The Basic Liability Coverage, also referred to as Released Value Protection, provides limited protection and doesn’t cover the total value of the transported items. This no-cost option presumes liability for 60 cents per pound, at maximum, per item. Consequently, any loss or damage is counted based on the item’s weight and not the real value.

The Full-Value Protection Policy or Full Replacement Protection, the default option, unless chosen otherwise, ensures a more comprehensive coverage of a client’s goods. Within the scope of this policy, should an item get damaged or lost while still in the company’s custody, the mover is responsible for its repair, replacement, the cost for the repair, or the cost for the replacement. Although it’s more expensive than the first option, it’s a worthwhile investment.

Red Flags to Look For

Check the following red flags indicating you’re not dealing with a legitimate company:

“If it feels too good to be true, it probably is,” says the old adage, which rings true regarding moving companies. If a mover’s services are priced significantly lower, expect extra high fees on the move day.

A cash deposit request is another red flag. Professionals don’t take up money upfront; if your mover does, you must have encountered a not legitimate business.

If the moving team appears in a rented van, cancel the deal. A professional company owns its brand vehicles and equipment.

Know your packing costs and check if the contract has your entire inventory properly listed. Don’t sign a blank contract.

Hiring a reputable moving company will safeguard you from various issues, like overpaying for the services, having your belongings damaged or lost, and not having the transportation fulfilled in time.

