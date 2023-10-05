Daily News Brief | October 5, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Another Pasadena rabies alert. Annapolis is coming together for the Mireles family next Tuesday. During a fire incident, there was a huge traffic issue and it was evident the City of Annapolis had no plan–read our editorial. Fall colors look to be a bit weak this year. Dunkin is giving free coffee to teachers on World Teachers’ Day. Annapolis and Alexandria were named to Conde Nast’s Readers Choice Awards and both named the Top Ten Best Small Cities in the US. Pod news about Titan Hospitality and The Lodge Annapolis and a bunch more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, October 5th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Oh man are you in for a treat on Friday’s Canines and Crosstreks–three Toy Poodle pups–so adorable and looking for a forever home! But you’ll have to wait because for now, we have a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Another rabies alert in Pasadena. This time it is a fox that was found on September 30th in the 300 block of Somerset Drive. If you or your pet came into contact with it, or if your pet has any unexplained injuries, please call the health department at 410-222-7254

Next Tuesday, October 10th, Annapolis is coming together to help the Mireles family. Two members of the family were killed in a hate crime in June and the elder Mireles, Nick, left a wife and eight children. The community is coming together to help raise funds so they can stay in their home. To kick off the campaign, Annapolis Hope is hosting an event at the park campus of the Annapolis Maritime Museum on the 10th at 5 p.m. There will be food, booze, and a band all for a good cause. We have a ticket link on EyeOnAnnapolls.net and if you can’t make it, please consider a donation –all the info is on our site!

Yesterday morning there was a serious house fire on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis and despite the traffic nightmare that ensured, we’ve heard nothing from the City about the fire, but did hear from neighbors that the family did get out ok. Now about that traffic. Certainly putting out the fire and making sure everyone is safe is paramount. But once again, the City displayed its complete ineptness in how to handle the traffic. From confusing and outright wrong messages from the police department to zero response on the street helping to ease the jam, the City fiddled while the house burned. I wrote an editorial yesterday on this and I encourage you to read it and share it. Something needs to be done because if there is a serious emergency and the Annapolis Neck Peninsula needs to be evacuated, we’re screwed and will get no help from the City. Please go give it a read and share!

Cooler weather last weekend, hotter weather this week, cooler weather this weekend. It’s wreaking havoc on the fall leaves. An arborist with the National Arboretum says that we can expect to see a swift change from green to brown more as a shock than anything else. The Blue Ridge and Shenandoah are recovering from a drought and some are starting to drop already. The best chance to see some color in our area will be toward the end of the month, but they say not to expect the vividness one might expect. Bummer!

Today is World Teachers’ Day and to all the wonderful teachers in the County–go to Dunkin and get a free medium hot or iced coffee. Colleen Krygiel from Dunkin said they’re doing it to “recognize their passion and hard work.” The fine print? Not too bad, one per person, no purchase necessary and Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are excluded!

And Conde Nast Traveler knows what’s up! In their 36th Annual Reader Choice Awards they selected Annapolis as the ninth best small City in America. Locally, we were beaten out by another A town–Alexandria who came in at number three. As for Annapolis, readers loved our brick-lined streets, old homes, and the Naval Academy. Conde Nast also gave a shoutout to O’Leary’s Seafood saying it is an essential part of any visit! Pretty cool!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to James King from Titan Hospitality which is opening up the new Lodge Annapolis restaurant where Smashing Grapes was and boy are they busy expanding–just opened a Blackwall Barn & Lodge in Columbia, a Smashing Grapes is headed to Columbia too and another Blackwall Barn & Lodge on tap for the Rotunda in Baltimore! Do give that a listen. And if you are looking for a job, I noticed a bunch of signs all around town talking about a hiring fair for The Lodge–I missed the dates and location but the black and white signs are all over.

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 p.m. 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, feel free to let your friends and colleagues know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout and Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need tosit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it’s Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so, hang tight!

