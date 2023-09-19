MarylandHall Presents: Landfill Harmonic + Live Performance by Recycled Orchestra of Cateura

On September 22, 2023, at 7 PM in the Main Theatre at Maryland Hall, the stage will be set for a featured documentary screening of Landfill Harmonic and a LIVE performance featuring the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, presented by Maryland Hall Film and Goldstein-Cunitz.

Landfill Harmonic is a moving film that chronicles the remarkable journey of the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, an extraordinary Paraguayan musical ensemble. What sets this orchestra apart is that their instruments are ingeniously crafted entirely from discarded materials found in the landfill where their community resides. These instruments, born from refuse, produce a symphony of beauty and hope, echoing the indomitable spirit of the human soul.”

This will be an exciting evening with both film and live music! We are grateful to Betty McGinnis from World Artists Experience for finding hosts for all the musicians coming to Annapolis from Paraguay to play in the orchestra. This event was made possible by the generous support of Faith Goldstein and Jesse Cunitz. Hope to see you there! Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall





Tickets are available now!

