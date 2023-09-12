Daily News Brief | September 12, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Another shooting in Annapolis, this time a man in Eastport and the Annapolis Police Department's report is differing from witnesses. Chris's Charcoal Pit is now once again open! Reynold's Tavern is for sale–but we told you that back in May, but it is official now. The Annapolis Rotaract is ready to Rock the Dock this Thursday. And thanks to Rams Head On Stage we have tickets to give away to several shows at the Annapolis Songwriters Festival!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man I don’t know about you, but yesterday was a Monday and a half. I can so relate to Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats. Well, we do have some news–so, shall we?

If anyone was at the City Council meeting the APD did not have a very good night at all–you can catch it on Facebook or YouTube and it was all during the public comments. Perhaps it was due in part to the most recent shooting in the City’s Eastport section. Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot three times and flown to shock trauma in serious condition but is expected to survive. Police believe he was in his 40s. They do not have any suspects and are investigating. It is the 17th shooting in the City this year excluding the murders–so that is about 2 people per month. And strangely, the Annapolis put out a release last night indicating that the victim called to say he was assaulted and police discovered he was actually shot. We spoke to several neighbors who all called 911 reporting a shooting or shots. A neighbor’s child witnessed it. An Eye On Annapolis reader contacted us and said they counted nine police cars responding from the station down Spa Road which seems a bit excessive for a mere assault.

In much better news. Chris’s Charcoal Pit is open! Two years and a few days ago they were put out of business by a tornado. And now they are open again at the K-Mart shopping center in Edgewater! Right now it is takeout only as they are getting their staff trained, but stay tuned for a grand re-opening. And I feel confident that I speak for everyone when I say welcome back!

Back on May 5th, we reported that Reynolds Tavern was for sale. At that time, it was supposed to be hush-hush and I was not supposed to have the link to the website marketing it as they were privately working the deal. As a courtesy, we pulled that article. But now it is back up. I assume after no one bit on the off-market sale, Hyatt Commercial Real Estate is taking it public for $4.7 million. Now this does NOT include Reynolds Tavern –the restaurant. It is the building and the land only. The property is pretty cool. it was a private residence and built in 1747 and through the years has been a library, tavern, boarding house, bank, and I have heard a house of ill repute! The National Trust for Historic Preservation owned it for about 30 years and then sold it to a private owner who still owns it today. If you buy it, you can be the only the third private owner since 1747. Pretty cool.

The Annapolis Rotoract is throwing a party on Thursday at the Maritime Museum. Rock The Dock is their annual gala bash and this year it will benefit The Complete Player. Tickets are available on EventBrite, just search for Rock the Dock and know that tickets are all-inclusive with beer, wine, crushes, and an all-you-can-eat barbecue and live music by Loose Ties. And of course the requisite raffles and silent auction all for a great cause!

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We're trying to grown the subscription base and just installed a form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. If you subscribe, you may see it once. If you have not, you will see it once, and then again periodically. If it gets in your way, click the X and it goes away and if it really irritates you, let me know and we'll see about coming up with a different method. If you aren't receiving it, there's a link to subscribe right here. It is free, it is short and sweet and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm. And best of all, no pesky paywalls!

Today for Ticket Tuesday–it’s a special one! Rams Head has hooked me up with tickets to the Annapolis Songwriters Festival and maybe you want to see Michelle Branch on Thursday, James McMurtery or the Chatahoochies on Friday, Marty Stuart on Saturday, or Patty Griffin or LeAnne Rimes on Sunday–you know the drill–get in touch and let me know who you want to see and I might select you! And for this.. the earlier the better–these will go fast! And as always Rams Head rocks for us and for you! Be sure to check out all the shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com!

OK, that's a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

