September 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
For Sale: Reynold’s Tavern Man Flown to Shock-Trauma After Being Shot in Eastport St. Margaret’s Church to Hold Masquerade Ball to Benefit Longtime Grants Program GREAT NEWS: Chris’s Charcoal Pit Is Open! Arundel Center North Renamed for Former Councilwoman Sarah Carter
Business

For Sale: Reynold’s Tavern

After quietly marketing the building in May, Hyatt Commercial has announced that Reynold’s Tavern is on the market for $4.7 million.

The building was originally built in 1747 and over the years has served as an “ordinary” (a.k.a. tavern), a boarding house, a bank building, and a city library. The building was purchased from the National Trust in 2002 and returned to its use as a Tavern after extensive renovations. Today the building is operating much as it did some 270+ years ago.

The building comes with a 7-day 2 AM liquor license, seating for 258 (indoor and outdoor), three inn rooms, an owner’s suite, and offices. All of the fixtures, furniture and equipment will be included in the sale; along with the lease from the current operator of the restaurant and pub. Hyatt says that the “existing operator [is] in place with near term opportunity for new concept/operator to take over.”

The building was initially listed for private sale in May of this year, and just now released for public sale. The next buyer will be the third private owner of the building.

Interested? Cecil Cummins at Hyatt Commercial is handling the sale.

Previous Article

Man Flown to Shock-Trauma After Being Shot in Eastport

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu