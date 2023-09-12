For Sale: Reynold’s Tavern

After quietly marketing the building in May, Hyatt Commercial has announced that Reynold’s Tavern is on the market for $4.7 million.

The building was originally built in 1747 and over the years has served as an “ordinary” (a.k.a. tavern), a boarding house, a bank building, and a city library. The building was purchased from the National Trust in 2002 and returned to its use as a Tavern after extensive renovations. Today the building is operating much as it did some 270+ years ago.

The building comes with a 7-day 2 AM liquor license, seating for 258 (indoor and outdoor), three inn rooms, an owner’s suite, and offices. All of the fixtures, furniture and equipment will be included in the sale; along with the lease from the current operator of the restaurant and pub. Hyatt says that the “existing operator [is] in place with near term opportunity for new concept/operator to take over.”

The building was initially listed for private sale in May of this year, and just now released for public sale. The next buyer will be the third private owner of the building.

Interested? Cecil Cummins at Hyatt Commercial is handling the sale.

