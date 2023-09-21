Artisans Market This Weekend at Local By Design at the Gallery!

Want to know about the best-kept shopping secret in Annapolis?

Local By Design at the Gallery.

Did you know that Local by Design at the Gallery holds over 25 artisans and vendors, and the combined total of all three locations of Local by Design represents over 100?

They are open Wednesday – Friday from 10am – 5pm plus their monthly Annapolis Artisans Market which happens to be this weekend! Dodge the rain and check it out!

Thety have over 8,000 sq ft of fabulous finds, just waiting for you inside!



This weekend’s September Annapolis Artisans Market at the Gallery starts on Friday at 10am, followed by a special event, Cigars and Bourbon from 4pm – 8pm. Enjoy bourbon samples and purchase cigars to smoke in the Annapolis Speakeasy! Shhh!



Shop Saturday, September 23rd, and Sunday, September 24th, from 10 am – 5 pm to find everything from jewelry and clothing to art and furniture, and everything in between. Grab some friends and the family to find Annapolis’ best kept secret!



Local by Design and the Annapolis Artisans Market is home to over 25 local artisans and vendors located in three huge warehouses in the Annapolis Design District located at 1818 Margaret Ave & 1805 C & D Virginia Street, Annapolis MD 21401.

This monthly event is a fun and unique shopping experience, featuring one-of-a-kind finds of furniture, art, home decor, jewelry, and apparel with styles ranging from mid-century modern to coastal, vintage boho eclectic, transitional, and more!

Meet the artists behind the creations and enjoy complimentary snacks as you browse and shop.

And while we hate to say it…the holidays are approaching faster than we care to admit! This is a perfect solution!

