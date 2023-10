The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Severn last night.

Just before 9:00 pm, police and fire crews were initially dispatched to the 8200 Block of Severn Orchard Circle in Severn for a shooting. On arrival, they found four men in the 1100 block of Reece Road suffering from gunshot wounds believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers are on scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:40p.m. four adult male victims were together when they were shot. Injuries are described as serious but non life-threatening. There… pic.twitter.com/o75zOlO1J6 — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) October 17, 2023

Police say that all four were together when shot, and police are continuing the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print