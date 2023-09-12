12th Wendi Winters Blood Drive to be Held Saturday

Just over five years since the horrific Capital Gazette shooting, the Annapolis community is invited to donate blood on September 9, 2023 in memory of American Red Cross blood drive volunteer and journalist Wendi Winters. Wendi tragically lost her life, alongside four others, in the workplace shooting on June 28, 2018; and this blood drive is anticipated to collect around 200 pints of blood to help ensure those in the hospital due to an emergency, difficult childbirth or complicated surgery receive the blood products they need to survive.

Wendi Winters, a “proud Navy mom,” church youth adviser, Girl Scout troop leader, and Red Cross volunteer, dedicated much of her life to serving those who needed help. Wendi’s heroic actions saved the lives of several colleagues at the Capital Gazette in 2018, and since her passing, over 2,000 units of blood have been donated in honor of those actions—resulting in potentially more than 2,000 lives saved.

Join us at this special blood drive on September 9th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at 173 Jennifer Road, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. Eligible donors can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code ForWendi.

The American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure blood is on the shelves this fall by giving in September.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

