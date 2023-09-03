For the Love of the Library Gala Set for September 22nd

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) Foundation have announced the date for their annual fundraising gala, For the Love of the Library, set for Friday, September 22nd at 6 pm at the Michel E. Busch Annapolis Library. This year’s event, with the theme, “check out curiosity,” will raise vital funds to help our libraries foster lifelong learning and curiosity for all.

The cocktail-style event will feature food from Chesapeake Chef Services, specially crafted libations, and an auction of unique surprise experiences. Early bird tickets are $100 and are available through September 8. After this date, ticket prices go up to $125.

Corporate partnership opportunities are also available that offer a range of benefits. Four partnership levels are available: Platinum – $10,000, Gold – $5,000, Silver – $2,500 and Bronze – $1,000. Benefits range from ad space in AACPL’s quarterly publication, Library Happenings, to recognition at all our operating branches.

The 2022 For the Love of the Library fundraiser raised over $92,000 for kindergarten readiness programs and services. The event saw more than 350 people enjoy food, libations, a wine pull, makerspace crafts, and demonstrations of early literacy programs. The 2021 virtual event raised over $50,000 for library programs and services.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aacpl.net/foundation/love-of-the-library

