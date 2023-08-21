August 21, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

The Comedy of Paul Reiser Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Bailen

Thursday, September 21

7:30pm | $27.50

Jimmy Webb

Friday, September 22

8pm | $45

Tuck & Patti

Wednesday, October 4

7:30pm | $35

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur Sing The Great Country Duets

Thursday, October 5

7:30pm | $35

Paul Reiser

Friday, October 20

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45

Everything

Saturday, November 25

8pm | $35

Peter Mayer: Stars And Promises Christmas Tour 2023

Wednesday, December 6

7:30pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

08/23 Al Stewart

08/24 The Four Horsemen Tribute to Metallica

08/25 Comedian Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour w. Kevin Seefried

08/26 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio

08/27 Mishka

08/29 John Ford Coley: Stories & Songs

08/30 Philip Sayce

09/01 Danny Burns Band w. Ciaran Quinn

09/02 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos (rescheduled from July 11th)

09/03 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young

09/07 Gregg Karukas

09/08 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

09/09 Brett Dennen: Fool In  Paradise Acoustic Tour w. Mon Rovia

09/10 The Wailers w. Dry Reef

09/12 Rams Head Presents CLANNAD – In A Lifetime: The Farewell Tour

09/12 The Wandering Hearts w. Diana Demuth

09/13 The Band of Heathens w. Lilly Hiatt

09/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Laurel Canyon

09/21 Bailen

09/22 Jimmy Webb

09/23 10,000 Maniacs

09/24 Lita Ford

09/25 The Australian Bee Gees

09/26 John Hiatt w. Chris Pureka

09/27 Amythyst Kiah w. Jon Muq

09/28 Dirty Names

09/29 American Aquarium

09/30 Daniel Champagne (All Ages Matinée)

09/30 Marshall Crenshaw : 40 Years in Showbiz Tour

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Close Menu