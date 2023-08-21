Annapolis Police Investigating 19 Thefts From Vehicles Over Weekend

Nineteen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Ward 6 and 7 of Annapolis.

On August 19, 2023, two fire tablets, a laptop, and a hard drive were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Victor Parkway.

On August 19, 2023, ten vehicles were broken into on Windwhisper Lane; the stolen items included a Department of Defense ID, Tommy Bahama sunglasses, jumper cables, an emergency kit, a tire pump, gift cards, wallets, and a change purse. Some of the cars were left unlocked.

On August 19, 2023, on Skippers Court, cash and an ID card were stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

On August 19, 2023, three vehicles were broken into on Breakwater Drive. Change, cash, gift cards, a wallet, and two sunglasses were stolen.

On August 19, 2023, a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Monroe Street.

On August 19, 2023, software, computer hardware, and the registration tag were stolen from the vehicle.

On August 21, 2023, a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Bayforest Court.

Most, but not all, of these thefts were from unlocked cars. Police remind everyone to lock their vehicles and to remove all valuables from the vehicles (or at least make sure they are out of sight).

