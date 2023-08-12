A Night of Sax, Al DiMeola, Jake Shimabukuro, and Edwin McCain all coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

A Night of Sax

Sunday, August 20

7:30pm | $35

The Wandering Hearts

Tuesday, September 12

7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS

Jake Shimabukuro

Sunday, October 1

7:30pm | $45

Edwin McCain

Friday, October 6

8pm | $47.50

Red Clay Strays: Way Too Long Tour

Wednesday, October 11

7:30pm | $26.50

*On Sale Friday, August 4 at 10am

Buena Vista Social Club (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Tuesday, October 24

7:30pm | $75

Al Di Meola: The Electric Years

Tuesday, November 14

7:30pm | $70

*VIP Add-On available

Dirty Grass Players

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Friday, December 1

8pm | $22.50 adv / $25 DOS

*On Sale Friday, August 4 at 10am

Carbon Leaf (four shows)

Friday, December 8 @ 8:30pm

Saturday, December 9 @ 3:30pm & 8:30pm

Sunday, December 10 @ 1pm

$39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/12 The McCartney Experience

08/13 Deb Talen of The Weepies

08/14 Calexico: Feast of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour w. Brian Lopez

08/15 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/16 Blitzen Trapper w. Laney Jones

08/17 Town Mountain: Lines in the Levee Tour

08/18 Devotion: An Earth, Wind & Fire Experience

08/19 The Classic Rock Experience

08/20 A Night of Sax

08/23 Al Stewart

08/24 The Four Horsemen Tribute to Metallica

08/25 Comedian Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour w. Kevin Seefried

08/26 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio

08/27 Mishka

08/29 John Ford Coley: Stories & Songs

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

