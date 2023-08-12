A Night of Sax, Al DiMeola, Jake Shimabukuro, and Edwin McCain all coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
A Night of Sax
Sunday, August 20
7:30pm | $35
The Wandering Hearts
Tuesday, September 12
7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS
Jake Shimabukuro
Sunday, October 1
7:30pm | $45
Edwin McCain
Friday, October 6
8pm | $47.50
Red Clay Strays: Way Too Long Tour
Wednesday, October 11
7:30pm | $26.50
*On Sale Friday, August 4 at 10am
Buena Vista Social Club (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)
Tuesday, October 24
7:30pm | $75
Al Di Meola: The Electric Years
Tuesday, November 14
7:30pm | $70
*VIP Add-On available
Dirty Grass Players
- Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle
Friday, December 1
8pm | $22.50 adv / $25 DOS
*On Sale Friday, August 4 at 10am
Carbon Leaf (four shows)
Friday, December 8 @ 8:30pm
Saturday, December 9 @ 3:30pm & 8:30pm
Sunday, December 10 @ 1pm
$39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
08/12 The McCartney Experience
08/13 Deb Talen of The Weepies
08/14 Calexico: Feast of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour w. Brian Lopez
08/15 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall
08/16 Blitzen Trapper w. Laney Jones
08/17 Town Mountain: Lines in the Levee Tour
08/18 Devotion: An Earth, Wind & Fire Experience
08/19 The Classic Rock Experience
08/20 A Night of Sax
08/23 Al Stewart
08/24 The Four Horsemen Tribute to Metallica
08/25 Comedian Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour w. Kevin Seefried
08/26 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio
08/27 Mishka
08/29 John Ford Coley: Stories & Songs
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com