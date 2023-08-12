August 12, 2023
Local News

A New Way To Protect Your Home From Pest Animals

Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control has announced the launch of its latest franchise location, which will serve residents of Anne Arundel County. New franchise owner and Calvert County resident Phillip Campbell is eager to bring humane wildlife removal and exclusion services to home and business owners in Maryland.

Before embarking on this adventure, Campbell served in the United States Navy for 22 years. During that time, he held several key positions and served overseas in Greece, Australia, and Japan before settling in Maryland in 2011. While serving in the Navy, Campbell earned an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University. Campbell launched his Skedaddle franchise in July of 2023 to encourage healthier human and wildlife coexistence.

Several years ago, Campbell initially got the idea to open a humane wildlife control business after his attic became home to a family of squirrels. “I understand the stress every homeowner feels, not knowing what type of damage wildlife might be causing to their home or how to remove an animal safely. Bringing Skedaddle to Maryland will help homeowners safely protect their properties,” said Campbell.

Skedaddle was founded in Canada in 1989 and has since expanded operations into the United States. The Maryland team joins Wisconsin as their second U.S. location and will service communities throughout Calvert, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s counties. Like many parts of the country, urban wildlife in Maryland commonly makes its home in the attics, crawlspaces, and chimneys.

Skedaddle is an industry leader and has pioneered humane and effective wildlife control techniques for the past three decades. Instead of trapping and relocating wildlife, Skedaddle uses a unique hands-on approach to remove wildlife, clean up the mess they have left, and install barriers to prevent re-entry. After Skedaddle has secured all the vulnerable areas of a home, they offer clients a lifetime guarantee against future wildlife invasions. Skedaddle’s techniques have proven to be more successful than traditional trapping and relocating methods and are a more humane alternative, as studies have shown that up to 70% of relocated wildlife do not survive.

“I have always dreamed of owning and operating a business in my community. My hope is to provide opportunities for people who want to grow, especially veterans, and create an environment where everyone feels they are a part of a team,” said Campbell.

Local Business Spotlight: Whale Works Design & Illustration

