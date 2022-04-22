Teen Assaulted While Walking Along Riva Road

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an assault and attempted robbery of a teen who was walking along Riva Road.

On April 21, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an attempted strong-arm robbery of a 15-year-old male which had occurred earlier in the day.

The victim was walking in the 2600 block of Riva Road (in the area of Board of Education) at approximately 2:00 pm when he noticed he was being followed by two teenage males dressed in dark clothing.

The suspects approached the victim and demanded his property. One of the suspects punched the victim, and all three began fighting.

Someone in a vehicle honked their horn, causing the suspects to flee without the victim’s belongings.

The victim reported minor injuries.

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

