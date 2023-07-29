July 29, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: Bike AAA

It all started when two people biked to the kick-off of the Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship program. Today, it is stronger than ever advocating for bicyclists and working with partners across the area to keep our roads safe, expand our walking and biking options, providing resources, advocating, testifying, and helping to organize a signature event for Anne Arindel County Recreation and Parks–the Lifeline 100. Of course, we’re talking about Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, or to keep it simple- Bike AAA.

We sat down on the B&A Trail (appropriately enough) with Jon Korin, one of the founders and the President to dig a little deeper. While we learned of their successes and their future plans, the most critical part of the conversation was how to keep safe on the roads of Anne Arundel County. This is a must-listen for bikers, drivers, and even pedestrians!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

