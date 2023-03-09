Daily News Brief | March 9, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Office of Law for the City of Annapolis lost yet another court case. The Midshipmen are playing baseball at OPACY. There’s a small, environmental film fest you need to know about. The Anne Arundel County Public Library is looking for a student to join its Board of Directors. And, of course, we have some pod news for you too!

It's Thursday and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 9th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Just a quick update on three restaurant openings. Millers Ale House by the mall..sometime this month. Up next is Agave in West Annapolis–they say May, but it is in the City, so I am guessing late June at the earliest. And RAR also in West Annapolis, they say this summer, but I think fall–maybe by boat shows. So some good eats to look forward to. Anyhow, we have some news. So, shall we!

Do not have the full details just yet, but Annapolis City lost another court case earlier this week. Judge Elizabeth Morris sided with two residents who sued the City to enforce an easement to allow public access to Wells Cove. The adjacent condo complex had squatted on the easement and posted signs and turned the water taxi away. For some odd reason, the City’s Office of Law sided with the condo association and agreed they could have the easement and the two residents sued. I guess the real question is why did Mayor Buckley’s administration and Office of Law pick the side to restrict access when the Mayor publicly says he wants to increase it?

This is pretty cool. But then again, most things our public library does are cool. Anyhow, they are looking to add a student member to their board–full-fledged member with all the same clout as the others. The student must attend a public, private, or home school program and be a rising junior or senior. Applications are due by April 3rd and to submit that app, head to aacpl.net/studentmember

Navy Football isn’t the only team that gets to play in major league stadiums! The Navy Baseball team will take on the UMBC Retrievers and will play a game at Camden Yards on March 29th one week before the Os home opener. But all the new vendors will be open so you can get a sneak peek at the new nosh.

I know we’ve been chatting about the Annapolis Film Festival… as we should… but there is another, smaller one for the environmentalists. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is one day–March 16th at a theater in DC and a location here in Millersville. The Chesapeake Bay Alliance puts this on and it is 10 to 15 short films all centered on environmental issues. And if you can’t make it to the theater, there is a virtual option as well. We have the links to the tickets at eyeonannapolis.net

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Annapolis Opera. And next week, I actually had to bounce them so apologies…Save Our Trees!

