Daily News Brief | July 10, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

Fifty shots fired in Eastport gun battle. Annapolis Police searching for duo that assaulted officers on July 4th. Annapolis Mayor Buckley has nominated a new PLanning and Zoning Director. The Board of Education is going to hear about redistricting today and vote on flags. Annapolis is looking for an artist to fill in Westgate Circle. $10.4 M of recreational cannabis sold during the first week–that’s a lot of tax revenue. Green Drinks is tomorrow at the Paca House. And pod news including Canines & Croisstreks and the local business spotlight with The PutAway.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, July 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, that was a soggy end to a weekend! But hey, any weekend without work is a good weekend in my book. Anyhow, we have some news to catch up on, so shall we?

Just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a sign-up link right here!

Daily News Recap newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

At 2:55 am on Saturday morning, nearly 50 gunshots rang out near President and Madison Streets in the Eastport section of Annapolis. Nearly 2 full minutes of at least three weapons being fired. Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net –we have a recording of the battle. So far, the Annapolis Police have only said that five vehicles and two apartment buildings were struck and there were no reported injuries. My concern (and this may be somewhat oddly skewed) is that if fifty shots can be fired, presumably at a person, and there are no injuries, the shooters are poor marksmen and it is only a matter of time until another innocent bystander is killed.

In more APD news, the police have released body-worn camera still images of two suspects that assaulted officers during the fracas on July 4th. If you will recall, one woman tried to disarm an officer, disappeared, and returned to punch the officer. And as they were arresting a man for assault and setting off fireworks, another man punched an officer. We have the photos on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and they are kinda blurry but I think the people are identifiable. If anyone knows these folks, 410-260-3439 is the number to call and you can remain anonymous.

Mayor Buckley hopes to have his latest pick for Planning and Zoning Director confirmed at a meeting tonight. Chris Jakubiak, a City Planner by trade and recently a contractor to Annapolis for the 2040 Comprehensive plan will hopefully start immediately with a salary of $185,000. Jakubiak was hired by the Cohen administration to develop a plan for City Dock that ultimately failed when there was a lot of discontent among residents and businesses. In fact, this plan spawned a group called Save Annapolis, largely funded by the late Ed Hartman which funded a primary opponent against Cohen and ultimately cost Cohen his second term when Mike Pantelides won by a handful of votes.

There’s an important Board of Education meeting today. The Board will vote on the use of flags in the classroom. The proposed policy will not allow any flags other than City, County, State, or US flags unless there is a bona-fide educational need. Right now the Board seems pretty split so this is likely to fail. But the big news is that Superintendent Mark Bedell will present his recommendation for redistricting the northern part of the county. There was time for public input, but that time is past–there will be no more at this point. The Board is expected to discuss it and vote on it in November to be adopted in August of 2024 before the next school year starts. The plan will be posted online after the meeting.

If you are an artist.. the Art in Public Places Commission wants you! The commission and the City of Annapolis are looking for the next art installation to grace the center of the Westgate Circle. The last installation was the whale carcass and the hot dogs on sticks. So, if you have an idea for a long-term project, an RFQ or request for qualifications is due by September 2nd and the final decision and award will be on December 1st. All the details can be found at acaac.org

Fun fact. In seven days, Maryland sold $10.4 million of recreational cannabis. All things being equal among all of Maryland’s 24 counties and Baltimore City, that is $433K per jurisdiction per week or $22.5 million per year. With a 9% sales tax on that the state is reaping $ 48.6 million in taxes.

In keeping with true Annapolis Green fashion, they let me know late Friday about their Green Drinks tomorrow night at the Paca House! from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and they ask for a $10 donation. Cocktails, wine from Dodon, beer from Crooked Crab, and lots of discussion on Plastic Free July. Rain or shine (tents are on site), but you can learn more (and you should) at annapolisgreen.com

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–Louie, an older poodle was our guest, but do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Louie, we have all the info on adopting him!

And on Saturday, we spoke with Tim Schnupp from The PUtAway, a new indoor pickleball facility under construction in Millersville–that was a fun one, and man, pickleball is taking over the world. But give that a listen for sure and next Saturday–Nicole Kelsch from Ballet Theatre of Maryland!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

