Woman Holds Up Jeweler at Westfield Annapolis Mall at Gunpoint

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a petite white female who held up a jewelry store in the Westfield Annapolis Mall on Wednesday evening.

On May 31, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that just occurred at the Kay Jewelers inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall, 2002 Annapolis Mall Road in Annapolis.

The victims informed officers that the suspect, a white female, entered the store and some with several employees about jewelry pieces. During their exchange, the suspect lifted the front of her shirt to reveal a handgun and demanded jewelry.

The suspect fled the store on foot with jewelry toward the parking garage. She is described as a white female, approximately 25-30 years old, approximately 5′ tall, and weighing approximately 100 pounds.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

