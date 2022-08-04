August 4, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Teen Shot In Annapolis., Schools Are Short Staffed. Sunscreen Recall.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A teen was shot in the Bay Ridge Gardens Apartment community shortly after police ended their National Night Out safety initiative. The Anne Arundel County Schools are in need of teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, crossing guards, and custodians. There is a nationwide recall of Banana Boat sunscreen. Pure Prairie League is coming to Rams Head On Stage, and here’s a chance to win some tickets. Tides and Tunes is tonight, and the Boatyard Beach Bash is getting close to a sell-out! And, of course, some pod news!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, August 4th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Gotta admit, with the Rotary Crab Feast on Friday and the Navy Fan Fest on Saturday, I am getting pretty excited for fall. And I just looked at Navy’s schedule, and they play Notre Dame this year in Baltimore! Hey, do you know why Navy plays Notre Dame every year? If not, email me, and I’ll fill you in. OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Just hours after the Annapolis Police packed up their stuff and left the National Night Out for public safety event in Bay Ridge Gardens, a car drove in, and two suspects hopped out and fired guns striking a 17-year-old teen in the head. The victim is in critical condition after being flown to shock-trauma in Baltimore, and the suspects fled the scene and have not been located. Police are asking for help–if you heard or saw anything or have heard anything–give them a call at 410-260-3439. So far in 2022, Annapolis City has seen one murder.

Rachel Pacella at the Capital published some startling numbers yesterday. With just over 3 weeks to go until school starts, they are still looking for employees. There has been a nationwide exodus of teachers and pretty much a lot of the positions associated with schools. Right now, they are short 385 classroom teachers, 72 bus drivers, 56 crossing guards, 234 food-service workers, and 90 custodians. That teacher number represents 7% of their budgeted positions. If you want to work for the schools… aacps.org

We still have a few more weeks of summer, but I am also told that sunscreen is a year-round thing, and if you have some Banana Boat brand sunscreen laying around, listen up, it may contain benzene, a carcinogen. Lovely. There is a national recall for Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray with an SPF of 30. It is a 6-ounce size, and there are three lot numbers…20016AF, 20084BF, and 21139AF. If you got ’em–toss ’em.

I was chatting with the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park yesterday, and the Boatyard Beach Bash on September 10th is very close to selling out. So if you are up for some Coral Reefer madness and a great time…I mean, let’s be honest, Dick Franyo throws AMAZING parties… get your tickets now. AMaritime.org is where you want to go–or we have a piece on EyeOnAnnapolis.net too, with a big “buy tickets” button that will take you right there! Consider this your warning!

Last week, we dropped the Pure Prairie League bonus pod with Mike Reilly. If you missed it, give it a listen. If you are a Pure Prairie League fan and a fan of the DNB, I have a pair of tickets to see them at Rams Head On Stage on August 10th. Be the first to email me the name of the opening act for Pure Prairie League when I first saw them in concert back in 1980. Look at that bonus Ticket Tuesday on a Thursday!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight –Classic Theatre of Maryland and then next weekend–Peake Social.

Of course, tonight is Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free, but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight–Johnny Seaton and Bad Behavior–not sure I have ever seen them, but I DO like their name!

And that’s a wrap. As always, a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

