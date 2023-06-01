June 1, 2023
Local News

Baltimore Woman Dies in Early Morning Anne Arundel Crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County.

At about 2:45 am, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Route 295 at Arundel Mills Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, a Lincoln MKC was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 295 at Arundel Mills Boulevard when the vehicle crashed head-on into a Hyundai Tuscon. Investigators believe impaired driving may have been a factor in this crash.

The deceased was identified as Marien Haider, 62, of Baltimore, Maryland, and she was the driver of a Hyundai Tucson. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. Two passengers in the Hyundai, identified as a 29-year-old male and a 33-year-old male, were transported by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of a Lincoln MKC involved in the crash was identified as a 33-year old-woman from Baltimore. She was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

 

