June 22, 2023
Last Chance to Save $5 on Your Eastport a Rockin’ Tickets

Will you be at the only local music festival in Annapolis on Saturday? Will you be saving $5 off of your tickets? You will if you buy your tickets using the code EOAEAR.

Eastport a Rockin’ was created to expose local music to a larger audience; Eastport a Rockin’ has drawn attendees from throughout the neighborhood and across the region since 1997 and is known as the local music festival of the summer. 

30+ bands perform, keeping local, original music a key component of Eastport a Rockin’. 

With an unbeatable location surrounding the Annapolis Maritime Museum on Back Creek in Annapolis’ historic maritime district of Eastport, this daylong festival offers everything an attendee could want. 

  • Mouth-watering food
  • Thirst quenching beverages
  • Incredible, diverse, and local music
  • Awesome kids’ area and even a bunch of kids’ bands

You can expect locally caught seafood, scrumptious BBQ, locally brewed craft beers, music, splashing in the waters of Back Creek, and more!

This is a family affair with something for everyone from the age of two to the age of ninety-two.

And…proceeds from the event benefit deserving local charities, including The Annapolis Maritime Museum, the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (AMFM), the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, and Eastport Elementary School.

And as a reader of Eye On Annapolis, you can save $5 on every General Admission ticket using the code EOAEAR.  Tickets are $30 in advance (ends at 11:59 pm on Friday, June 23rd) and $40 at the gate! Be sure to download Where In Annapolis, the official guide to Eastport a Rockin’

I’ll be there as I have been every year since 2001! If you see me, please stop and say hello!

Record Cocaine Seizure in Anne Arundel County, Results in Arrest and Charging of Ten People

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

