County To Begin Prioritizing Vaccines for Children, Adult Vaccines to be Reduced

| November 05, 2021, 04:56 PM

Starting the week of November 8, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will prioritize COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 5 through 11-year-olds. As a result, the adult COVID-19 booster dose appointments will be greatly reduced temporarily.

The Arc of Central Maryland

In preparation for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 through 11, the Department of Health encourages eligible county residents to schedule their COVID-19 booster appointments (aacounty.org/covidvax) for the week of November 1 or make appointments at their local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

Vaccines against COVID-19 are free, safe and effective. They significantly decrease the risk of severe disease and death. Vaccines are currently available for all individuals 12 and older. As eligibility expands, everyone is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

To learn more about COVID-19 booster doses and schedule an appointment, visit www.aahealth.org/new-covid-booster-for-eligible-groups.

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS

