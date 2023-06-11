Anne Arundel County Health Department Partners with Prosper App to Improve Mental Health for Youth

A new partnership between the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency (AACMHA), the Anne Arundel County Department of Health (AACDOH), and the Prosper app focuses on connecting young people to support and services. The app provides self-care and community connections. The goal is to improve health outcomes for Anne Arundel County residents.

The Prosper app comes at a critical time. A new study from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) shows that over a third of middle and high school students are sad, hopeless, or lonely.

“We are facing an unprecedented demand for mental health services,” Adrienne Mickler, Executive Director of the Mental Health Agency said. “We need to connect people to services and support. This app is an opportunity to let young people know they are not alone and help is available.”

Platform users can record feelings, moods, receive support from friends, and receive personalized wellness recommendations. It provides residents with self-care tools, and community connections, improves access to mental health resources, and addresses social determinants of health.

The Prosper app is launched by Uneo Health, an innovative digital health company that partners with regional health organizations to drive community wellness engagement. To download the Prosper app, one can go to www.prosperselfcare.com.

“Uneo Health is committed to improving health equity and access through the power of technology,” Eric Sullivan, CEO of Uneo Health said. “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to advance access to health, especially for our youth.”

The app will enable county health leaders to promote their mental health services and programs, providing personalized recommendations to users and population-level insights on county residents’ wellness needs. The app is available now. Learn more about Uneo Health’s Prosper app at www.uneohealth.com.

If you missed the Local Business Spotlight we did with Prosper, have a listen!

