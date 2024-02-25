Hospice of the Chesapeake is Taking Their Annual Golf Tournament to The Cannon Club!

Become a member for the day at an exclusive golf resort while helping a not-for-profit with a 45-year history of caring for your neighbors. Hospice of the Chesapeake is excited to introduce a new golf tournament to be held Thursday, April 18, at The Cannon Club in Lothian, Maryland. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The event will honor the deluxe tradition of the organization’s popular fall golf tournament to include a full breakfast, lunch on the course, an awards dinner, beverages on the course, range time, greens fees, golf cart, and a goodie bag.

Proceeds from the event will benefit nearly 4,000 people in your community who receive hospice care, more than 2,000 patients who turn to supportive care for help with complicated illness and more than 3,000 people who find comfort with the organization’s grief counseling and support groups each year.

To reserve your foursome or to become a sponsor or underwriter, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/cannon-golf. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

