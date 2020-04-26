à la mode intimates helps out women on the front lines fighting COVID-19

Sixteen years in the lingerie business has taught à la mode intimates owner Patti Platt a universal truth: beautiful, comfortable lingerie can magically lift a woman’s spirits.

So, when word of the Comfort Project came to Platt’s attention, she saw it as the perfect way to take care of the women who are taking care of so many. This initiative, launched in Chicago by a fellow independent intimates retailer Larisa Olson, provides gift bags filled with pajamas, robes and other items to health care workers on the COVID-19 frontlines.

“With our stores closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, and lots of inventory on hand, we decided that we would put it to the best use possible: showing support and appreciation for nurses at local hospitals who work every day to treat COVID-19 patients,” said Platt. “We want to give these women something wonderful to put on after taking off PPE gear. We want them to know they’re appreciated.”

Team members at à la mode intimates are currently working with Baltimore Washington Medical Center to identify nurses for participation. Male nurses can participate as well, designating a gift bag to a significant other if preferred. Gift bags will be filled with appropriately sized intimates (such as a robe, pajamas, nightgown, camisole and/or panties) and delivered to the hospital for distribution.

While à la mode intimates is donating as many gift bags as possible, more nurses and other hospitals can be reached with sponsorships from the community. A $50 sponsorship will fund one Comfort Project Gift Bag (minimum retail value $120). The sponsor’s name will be on the gift tag unless anonymity is requested.

To take part, go to www.alamodeintimates.com for an online donation, or call 410.280.9771, M-F, 10 am to 4 pm.

“While we can’t wrap these COVID warriors in a hug of appreciation,” said Platt, “we can certainly wrap them in something comfortable.”

Listen to our Legacy Business Spotlight podcast with Patti and Rebecca:

