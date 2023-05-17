May 17, 2023
Teen Arrested After Armed Carjacking at Annapolis Giant Grocery Store

The Annapolis Police have arrested a 15-year-old teen after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint at the Giant grocery store on Bay Ridge Road yesterday morning. The ensuing pursuit and crash caused significant traffic delays on outbound Forest Drive for several hours.

On May 16, 2023, at 08:54 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to a call for an armed carjacking.

The adult female victim was in the parking lot, loading groceries into her vehicle when a juvenile male suspect approached her with a handgun.

The suspect took her car keys and fled in her vehicle.

Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle, and when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver continued fleeing. During the pursuit, the suspect struck a police vehicle and a private vehicle at Hilltop Lane and Forest Drive and another at Forest Drive and Chinquapin Round Road.

The stolen vehicle was disabled in this collision, and the suspect fled the vehicle on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers.

The juvenile suspect was armed with a loaded handgun with no serial number. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male from District Heights. He was charged with armed carjacking and numerous other offenses on a juvenile citation. He was transported to Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

The two private vehicles struck by the fleeing vehicle suffered disabling damage. No one in any of the vehicles needed medical attention on the scene. 

