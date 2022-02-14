February 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Two Children Shot In Annapolis. Rotary Scholarships. Maritime Museum Volunteer Fair!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Two children were shot in Annapolis over the weekend and a man turned himself in, in connection with the shooting. County high school juniors can now apply to be the SMOB for next year! The Annapolis Rotary is giving away scholarships to high school seniors. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is hosting a volunteer fair next week.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, February 14th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK.. saw Cabaret at the Classic Theatre of Maryland–ran into Mayor Moyer and wished her a happy birthday–but do get to see this musical. They did a fantastic job. ClassicTheatreMaryland.org is where you want to go for tickets. Congrats to the Rams for a nice win in pretty boring Super Bowl 56. And to the Mannings who seemed to own the commercials. And to Steve Palmer from TransWorld Business Advisors who ran a pool for everyone–I was hoping to swing by to collect my money, but that didn’t work out too well for me! Well, it IS Monday and there is some news, so let’s get into it..shall we?

Details are still evolving on this first story, but on Saturday night, two children were shot outside of a home on Obery Court in Annapolis and were located on nearby Monument Street. The victims were a 10-year-old female and a 14-year-old male ..both were flown to shock trauma for treatment and it seems like they are going to be alright. On Sunday, an Annapolis man turned himself into the police and was charged in the incident and released–more on that in. second. But police also said that just before the shooting, they had received a call for a home invasion at the address. The investigation is continuing. Now a lot of people have messaged me asking how they can let a person who shot two kids free on his own recognizance. First off, we do not publish names of people charged because they may be not guilty, charges dropped, and all that–innocent until proven guilty. However, I do have the name, and here is likely what happened. The man in question does NOT have any criminal history. He has a failure to pay rent, a tax lien, a traffic ticket, and a contract dispute going back to 2010. He’s a pretty strong citizen. He turned himself in. All good things. Now courts in Maryland will typically release arrestees on their own recognizance if they have not been charged with major crimes.. he was not charged with attempted murder…or if they are past violators and have played by the rules… showed up for court, met with probation officers and all. All things considered, his release makes sense to me. But it is still developing and we do need more information I suspect that may be coming today so make sure to check back on EyeOnAnnapolis.Net for the latest.

Are you a high school junior in Anne Arundel County Schools? Always wanted to be a SMOB? What is a SMOB… student member of the Board of Education. Actually the only one in the nation that allows a student full voting rights! Anyhow, for interested students, you need to be in good academic standing and apply. There is an informational Google Meet Up on February 23rd at 6:00 pm. You can find out more information and get the URL and all at the CRASC (Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils) which is aacps.org/crasc. The nomination process opens on February 24th and runs through March 16th at 4:00 pm. And I have to say, these future leaders do such a great job!

Speaking of schools… the Annapolis Rotary has a bunch of $2500 scholarships for area high school seniors. But you need to live in 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144 zip codes. Public or private school students can apply and the deadline is April 1st. Head to annapolisrotary.org/scholarships and get some of that free money! And thanks to the Rotary for ALWAYS putting community first.. it’s that whole service above self motto hard at work again.

And as we begin to wrap up, the Annapolis Maritime Museum is looking for volunteers. They make the AMM world go around and it is a wonderful organization. Tour guides at the Thomas Point Light House, working events and fundraisers, helping at concerts, education programs, and more. They are having an open house on Monday, February 21st from 4 pm to 6 pm so you can learn all about it and sign up. Bonus–they’re gonna feed you too! Check out their website to get an idea.. amaritime.org

I hope you caught the October Contracting local business spotlight this Saturday–if not, scroll back and give it a listen–Up this Saturday– Sofo and we talk with Jennifer from One Physical Therapy, Jared from K&B True Value, and Faye from Arundel Federal Savings Bank.

And finally, it is Valentine’s Day, so to all the lovebirds out there–Happy Valentines Day–enjoy. Alrighty, it is also Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

