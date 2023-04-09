The Library Gets Cooler With Free Passes to the Annapolis Maritime Museum

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials today announced a new addition to its Library of Things catalog available to all library customers. Family passes to visit the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park are now available for checkout with a library card.

“We are thrilled to offer free access to our Maritime Museum through the partnership with Anne Arundel County Library,” said Museum President Alice Estrada. “It is always our mission to expand our impact and audience with the community, and this pass program enables us to do so wonderfully.”

The museum provides the Annapolis area with a waterfront educational facility, an exhibition gallery, and an assembly hall that is in daily use for classes, history and heritage programs, lectures, concerts and various meetings. Each of the 16 Anne Arundel County Public Library branches will receive two passes.

“Libraries and museums have similar missions mainly to create spaces and opportunities for learning,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “We are proud to offer our customers theability to explore our county’s rich maritime history for free through this partnership.”

The passes are good for the general admission of up to four people during regular museum public hours. They may be checked out for seven days and can be picked up or returned at any Anne Arundel County Public Library location. Passes are also available for Historic London Town and Gardens, the Museum of Historic Annapolis, the William Paca House and Garden, and the Hammond-Harwood House Museum at each AACPL branch and as part of the library of things at aacpl.net/things.

