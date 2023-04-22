Local Business Spotlight: Dr. Mark Bedell, AACPS Superintendent of Schools

In the old Westerns, they used to say, “There’s a new sheriff in town.” But here in Anne Arundel County, last July, we said, “There’s a new superintendent in town.” And that man is Dr. Mark Bedell, Superintendent of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Today, we had the chance to go sit down and chat with the man who is in charge of making sure close to 90,000 students excel in Anne Arundel County.

After about 45 minutes, I can tell you, Dr. Bedell is a different kind of leader. He had a rough childhood and saw firsthand what can happen when a teacher takes an interest in you.

My take..he’s not just talking the talk. The man has walked the walk. But you decide!



Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

