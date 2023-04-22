Aimee Mann At Rams Head On Stage? Yes Please!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Davy Knowles

Sunday, June 25

8pm | $33

Malina Moye

Thursday, June 29

8pm | $30 adv / $35 DOS

Les Dudek

Monday, July 10

8pm | $45

Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos

Tuesday, July 11

8pm | $39.50

Colin Quinn: Small Talk

Saturday, July 15

8pm | $42

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter : See It All Tour 2023

Saturday, August 5

1pm | $65

*All Ages Matinee

Aimee Mann w/ Jonathan Coulton

Tuesday, August 8

8pm | $77

Town Mountain: Lines in the Levee Tour

Thursday, August 17

8pm | $22.50

*On Sale Thursday, April 20 at 10am

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/22 The Steve Morse Band

04/23 The Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

04/25 Suzanne Vega

04/27 Joe Pug w. Justin Baker

04/28 The Steeldrivers

04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

05/02 Oh He Dead

05/05 Vanessa Collier

05/06 The Natural Lines w. The Lighthouse & The Whaler *All Ages Matinee

05/06 High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock

05/07 Kirk Whalum

05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren

05/10 The Quebe Sisters

05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton

05/12 The Iguanas

05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe

05/14 The Outlaws

05/16 Matt Schofield

05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda

05/18 The Gibson Brothers

05/19 Sierra Hull

05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper

05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou

05/24 Neal Francis

05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh

05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)

05/27 Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO

05/28 Kendall Street Company

05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights

