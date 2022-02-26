St. Patricks Day Parade on Tap in Annapolis

The City’s biggest parade of the year – the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade – will take place with step-off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. The parade starts at West Street and Amos Garrett Blvd. and concludes at City Dock. The parade is slated to include more than 100 entrants.

“Whether you are in the parade or watching along the route, this is a hometown favorite and I’m glad to see it coming back,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “With the Pipes and Drums, the marching bands, the Irish dancers, there is a little something for everyone!”

The parade begins near Park Place, with participants lining up along Amos Garrett Blvd. From there, the parade will travel down West Street to Church Circle, go around the circle to Main Street, continue down Main Street, and end at City Dock.

Streets along the parade route will close before 1 p.m. and are expected to remain closed until the parade is finished, at approximately 3 p.m.

The ninth annual St. Patrick’s parade is sponsored by Naptown Events, which will sponsor shuttles from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to the staging area (near Maryland Hall) for parade participants and to the downtown area for parade watchers. For more information on the parade, visit www.naptownevents.com.

John O’Leary, Naptown Events and Parade founder said, “the 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade promises to be an exciting, colorful event that brings lots of joy and financial support to the City of Annapolis, its residents and guests! We look forward to seeing all of the smiling faces as we come out of a cold winter and an arduous two-year hiatus!”

Naptown Events also sponsors Shamrock the Dock at City Dock. We’re Not Handsome and Dublin 5 will be performing from 1 to 7 p.m. After the parade, spend time downtown to enjoy shops and eat at local restaurants. They’ll be open. As a reminder, if you want to celebrate with alcohol, please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers. The parade benefits local charities, including Warrior Events.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR UPCOMING PARADES IN DOWNTOWN ANNAPOLIS:

Saturday, April 2, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival;

Monday, May 30, City of Annapolis Memorial Day Parade;

Saturday June 4, Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival;

Saturday, June 18, Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival; and

Monday, July 4, City of Annapolis Independence Day Parade.

