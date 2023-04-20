Daily News Brief | April 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A family squabble lands man in jail after burglarizing relative’s home. CRAB is getting ready to open up and it is a beautiful facility. Spin Sheet is ramping up for their famous (or infamous) crew parties–it’s Match.com for sailboaters. The Annapolis Irish Festival is in a few weeks and tickets are selling fast, buy them now and save 20% with AIF20EYE code! Podcast news and much more!

It’s Thursday, and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Weed like to wish you a happy 4-20 day! See what I did there? Ha! OK, it’s time for some news so, let’s get into it, shall we?

An odd police report from down in Lothian. On Tuesday at 930 am police responded to a burglary in progress on Mullen Lane. The female resident said she heard things breaking and a male voice that she did not recognize. The suspect fled before the police arrived. The woman’s husband said he thought it was a relative that lived next door that committed the burglary. While police were collecting evidence, they heard a scuffle and found the suspect assaulting the husband. Police learned that the suspect returned to the property and was confronted by the husband. So, the 22-year-old relative neighbor was arrested and charged!

Yesterday I took an extended walk and checked out the new CRAB facility on Back Creek and it is beautiful. CRAB is the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating and they provide adaptive boating for those with mobility issues. The City of Annapolis purchased a marina and has leased it to CRAB and it is the only adaptive facility in the nation. The total cost was $6 million to build and it was done without any taxpayer funds. Their fleet has 10 vessels all adapted for those with mobility issues and can handle wheelchairs and more. A grand opening is scheduled for early May. This is one amazing asset for the City.

As long as we’re talking sailing. If you want to sail. Or maybe you sail and need a crew. Spin Sheet has you covered! As the sailing season opens, Spin Sheet is hosting crew parties across the Bay to connect sailors with mates and mates with sailors. Saturday is the first one at marker 20 in Hampton, VA, and then Sunday in Solomons at the Southern Maryland Sailing Association, and finally here in Annapolis on Sunday, April 30th after the Spring Sailboat Show at the Eastport Yacht Club. Check out spinsheet.com for more info and all the details and get out on the water!

Tickets are selling at a brisk clip for the Annapolis Irish Festival. The fest is a bit early this year–May 6th and tickets will be limited so–if you want to get your Irish on, grab some tickets now. We have a code AIF20EYE to save you 20% on all GA tickets. Some awesome food, some awesome vendors, and of course some awesome music from Gaelic Mishap, Gaelic Storm, Hold Fast, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, and more. There are also VIP options for you as well. Head to abceventsinc.com to get those tickets and remember AIF20EYE saves you 20% on all the GA tickets you want to buy.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight AACPS Supe–Dr. Mark Bedell and next weekend (the week before Cinco de Mayo) Roxana, the owner of Caliente Grill!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that is coming up in just a bit.

