Significant Road Closures Planned Downtown for Memorial Dedication on Monday

On Monday, June 28, 2021, the “Guardians of the First Amendment” Memorial will be dedicated at the corner of Compromise and Newman Streets in downtown Annapolis.

ROAD CLOSURES:

The event will take place starting at 10 a.m. on June 28, but street closures along Compromise Street between the Eastport Bridge and Memorial Circle will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. in order to allow for event setup and breakdown. In addition,

Compromise Street toward Eastport will be accessible only from Duke of Gloucester into Eastport;

Spa Creek Bridge from Eastport toward downtown will be closed (closure will begin in Eastport);

Annapolis Elementary School and Donner parking lots will be event permitted parking only; and

Basil Lot will be closed to cars for seating during the event.

Please note that resulting traffic disruptions may affect commercial deliveries along Compromise Street.

The memorial will be dedicated to the five lives lost in the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices in Annapolis on June 28, 2018. The memorial is dedicated to Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

The memorial event is organized by the Caucus of African American Leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, the Mayor’s Office in the City of Annapolis, the Office of County Executive and the State of Maryland. We encourage the public to spend time at the memorial after the dedication in reflection of basic American freedoms.

