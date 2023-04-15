ASO Names New Director of Development

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced that Lauren Silberman has been named Director of Development. Ms. Silberman will start her new role on April 17, 2023. Lauren comes to the ASO from Historic London Town and Gardens, where she was Director of Development and Communications since 2015. During her tenure at London Town, Ms. Silberman raised over $2M in grants, memberships and donations, and benefit revenue. She managed several successful fundraising campaigns, including the crowdfunding effort to rebuild the lost bar at the c.1760 William Brown House, a National Historic Landmark. Ms. Silberman’s other professional highlights include a 66% increase in membership revenue and a 106% increase in annual donations since 2015.

In her new role at the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ms. Silberman will bring her infectious energy and enthusiasm for Development and Fundraising to ASO patrons and supporters. The Director of Development is responsible for nurturing and growing the ASO donor base while building upon and extending the ASO’s successful development strategy that ensures the symphony can meet its mission to bring more music, in more places, to more people.

“We are thrilled to have Lauren join us! The ASO has expanded artistically and institutionally. Lauren’s skills, experience, and creativity are what we need now and I am certain she will have a real impact on our work and future goals. It’s an honor to have her now as part of the team and we warmly welcome her,” said Barbara Randolph, interim Executive Director of the ASO.

Ms. Silberman graduated from The George Washington University of Washington, DC, in 2003 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History and Fine Arts. Ms.Silberman holds a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) certificate from CFRE International and is a graduate of Leadership Anne Arundel’s Flagship Program, class of 2019. Ms. Silberman is an avid volunteer for causes such as museums, art institutions, and environmental organizations. She is also a prolific writer.

