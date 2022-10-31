Mike Pantelides For County Council
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief EOA DNB PODCAST BANNER <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

In Overtime, Navy Defeats Temple 27-20 (PHOTOS)

| October 31, 2022, 11:13 AM

Coming into Saturday’s game, the Navy Midshipmen were favored to win. With less than a minute to play, it looked like the Temple Owls were ready to take the win. The clock beat them and the game went into overtime with Navy scoring on their first drive and the Owls unable to match it. Final score. 27-20.

Next up for Navy is on the road against American rival Cincinnatti on November 5th. They return “home” for a game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12th against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame!

All photos ©2022 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - Glenn Miller

Connect with the Author

rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake