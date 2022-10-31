In Overtime, Navy Defeats Temple 27-20 (PHOTOS)

Coming into Saturday’s game, the Navy Midshipmen were favored to win. With less than a minute to play, it looked like the Temple Owls were ready to take the win. The clock beat them and the game went into overtime with Navy scoring on their first drive and the Owls unable to match it. Final score. 27-20.

Next up for Navy is on the road against American rival Cincinnatti on November 5th. They return “home” for a game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12th against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame!

All photos ©2022 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis.

