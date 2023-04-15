AACC Brings Home the Gold When it Comes to the Military

Anne Arundel Community College earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation at the “Gold” level for its efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful education paths for military and veteran students. This is the first time AACC was recognized at the “Gold” level. AACC was also named a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® School.

“Receiving the gold level distinction is a meaningful recognition of AACC’s commitment to supporting the needs of student veterans and other military-connected individuals in our community,” said Kathleen Schorr, Military/Veteran Resource Center program manager.

More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey. 250 schools were selected for the “Gold” award status.

“It’s an honor to be part of a veteran-friendly academic institution with a legacy of supporting students’ academic ambitions,” said Shaikh Ali, president of the AACC chapter of the Student Veterans Association.

Schools earning the designations were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” Military Friendly® National Director of Military Partnerships Kayla Lopez said. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

For information on AACC veterans’ support systems, including for spouse and children, visit theMilitary/Veteran Resource Center webpage.

