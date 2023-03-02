Daily News Brief | March 2, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

Capital SUP has a new home at Nautilus Point Apartments in Eastport. Annapolis has expanded the service area of the Uber-ish Annapolis GO ride share. A bill is making its way through the General Assembly that would bring all tipped employees up to a $15 per hour minimum wage–and I have some thoughts. The Annapolis Film Festival has released its full slate of films and we are in for a 4-day treat later this month. Dictionary.com added some new (and nutty) words to the dictionary. And of course, we have some pod news for you too!

It’s Thursday and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Good news for all you SUPers out there. After losing its lease at the Maritime Museum’s park campus last fall, Capital SUP has a new home at the Watergate–er… Nautilus Point Apartments. They will be opening on Memorial Day weekend and will run rentals, sunrise paddles, fitness classes .parties, events, and race training out of that location. They also still have the facility at Quiet Waters Park. Nautilus Point is on Back Creek and is accessed off of Chesapeake Avenue either by Monroe Street or Americana Drive which borders the Eastport Shopping Center.

Annapolis Go, the Uber-ish ride share the City launched when the garage came down has expanded its service area a bit. It will now include Hilltop Lane, much of Forest Drive, and a bit of Edgewood Road and the Giant Shopping center it looks. The fare is a flat $2 for the first rider and $1 for additional ones and it runs 3 pm to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, until 11 pm on Friday, Saturday is noon to 11 pm, and Sunday is 11 am to 7 pm. Download the Annapolis GO app to get a ride. There is no word yet if this will continue once the Hillman Garage is complete which is still scheduled for June.

We’ve mentioned Governor Moore’s pressure to accelerate the move to a $15 per hour minimum wage. Now there is another bill being introduced to boost all tipped workers to that $15 per hour minimum wage. The argument is that they deserve the same wage as anyone else and the lead sponsor, Senator Arthur Ellis who said this law will “end the legacy of slavery and make the restaurant industry competitive again.” This is part of the one fair wage program that Governor Moore is behind and the Senator says any tips would be on top of the $15. Personally, I see things a bit differently– and I wish we lived in a tipless society and everyone was paid fairly, but now restauranteurs will need to make $11.67 per hour per serving employee to break even. Where do you figure they will get that? Menu prices! And there are some servers that consistently earn well in excess of $15 per hour with tips and my suspicion is with the increased menu prices and the notion that they are being paid a fair wage, that patrons will begin to NOT tip at all which will hurt the good servers. I’m gonna follow this one…I think it is a bad piece of legislation.

The Annapolis Film Festival is coming and they have announced the opening night film–Chevalier…a story of an illegitimate son of an African slave and a Plantation owner who rises to the top of French society. They also released the full slate of films and we have them on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Individual tickets and passes are on sale now at annapolisfilmfestival.org. And a bit later today, we’re talking with Lee and Patti–the producers of the fest about the fest, and we have a list of directors for key films that we will be speaking with for some mini bonus pods leading up to the fest–so stay tuned–exciting stuff coming up!

Dictionary.com is expanding. They added a bunch of new words and some have me scratching my head. Anti-fat … opposed or averse to fat people. Multisexual…pretty obvious and if it replaces all the variants of sexual that confuse me, I am all for it. Rage farming…posting politically inflammatory content on social media to gain higher engagement. Trump won–let’s see if that works. Southern Ocean…which made us lose a trivia round a few weeks back. It’s the waters around Antarctica and I for one call BS on this. Superdodger…someone who has remained asymptomatic or uninfected despite exposure to a virus. And I was one of those until last June!

Annapolis Restaurant Week is in full swing! Do check out AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com for participating restaurants. And please get out and partake of some new places and some old favorites. It runs through March 5th!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Chesapeake Cycling Club–or C3 as they are called–next week…Save Our Trees!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

