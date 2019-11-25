City drops app use for free parking, announces #LoveAnnapolisShopAnnapolis

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced that the use of the Parkmobile parking app will no longer be mandatory for free parking during the holidays; reversing a decision made about a month ago.

At a press conference held at the Market House, the Mayor and Alderwoman Elly Tierney explained that there will be signs on the meters indicating three hours of free parking; however, if the app is used, shoppers can get another hour for free–a total of four hours. To receive that fourth hour, shoppers will need to enter the code “ParkDTA” into the app.

The Mayor and Alderwoman said that “meters are a blight” on the City and using the app for the additional hour will incentivize shoppers to use the app as the City moved forward in adopting Smart City initiatives.

The Mayor re-emphasized the other available parking options–Park-Shop-Dine, residential coupons, flat rate pre-pay parking for Midnight Madnesses, and County garages.

The City’s Economic Development Manager, Stephen Rice also announced a new tagline for the shop local program–Love Annapolis, Shop Annapolis. Along with the new tagline came bumper stickers for residents and window stickers for merchants. The Mayor and Rice are asking residents and visitors alike to use the hashtag #LoveAnnapolisShopAnnapolis and post their shopping experiences to social media.

Jennifer Balducci, the President of the South of Forest Drive Business Association, and owner of One Physical Therapy on Bay Ridge Road, was also on had to explain the value and benefit of shopping locally.

Free parking begins on Friday, November 29th and will continue through January 1, 2020.

