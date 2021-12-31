Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
In-Person Grief Support Groups for Teens and Children Announced

| December 31, 2021, 01:45 PM

Chesapeake Life Center’s grief support programs for children and teens are meeting in person on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena. The schedule through March is as follows:

  • Stepping Stones, a monthly support group for children ages 6 to 12 grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 8, Feb. 5 and March 5. Breakfast, games and activities are included.
  • Phoenix Rising, a monthly group for teens ages 13 to 18 grieving the loss of a loved one, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16. A meal is provided along with games and other activities.
  • Pre-Teen Group is a monthly support group for pre-teens and early teens to connect and share with others who have lost a loved one. It meets at the same time but in a different room as the Phoenix Rising group – from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16. A meal is provided along with games and other activities.

These groups meet according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Anne Arundel County. Groups are limited in size, according to most recent guidelines and masks must be worn at all times within the building. The cost for each group is $10 per participant, with a maximum of $20 per family. Pre-registration is required for all these programs and must be completed before attending by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

For information about other programs, including summer events for children and teens, visitwww.chesapeakelifecenter.org

