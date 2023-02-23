February 23, 2023
Police-Fire

Police Investigating Brooklyn Park Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a Brooklyn Park shooting that sent one man to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

On February 22, 2023, at approximately 2:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that just occurred in the unit block of Park Place in Brooklyn.

The caller indicated that an adult male had just shot another adult male inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect waiting for them and took him into custody without incident. The officers located the 48-year-old shooting victim in the basement inside the residence suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

Both adults involved were familiar with each other and were residents of the address.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.  

Leadership Anne Arundel Calls for New Leaders Nominations

Stabbing Victim Refuses To Cooperate With Police or Medical Personnel
