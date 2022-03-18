March 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Another Teen Shot in Glen Burnie. Ship Still Stuck. Electricity Costing More. Museum Opening!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A teen-aged girl was shot in Glen Burnie. Police released a little more info on the murder-suicide at BWMC. That cargo ship Ever Forward looks to be stuck for a few more weeks. Energy prices are climbing with the gas prices. Marshmello and The Chainsmokers at Preakness Infield Fest this year. Historic Annapolis is celebrating the grand opening of its new museum on Saturday. I have free oysters for some people that can meet me today or tomorrow. ANd a bunch of calendar events for you!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 18th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you all had a safe and enjoyable St. Paddy’s Day! And with today being Friday and the last DNB for the week and Sunday being the official first day of Spring, I am in a pretty good mood! So, let’s get into today’s news…shall we?

I hope it is just my imagination, but it seems that there seems to be a lot more violence this year. The latest? A St. Patrick’s Day shooting that injured a 17-year old girl in Glen Burnie. It happened yesterday at about 4:00 am in the 6000 block of Harris Heights. The Anne Arundel County Police got a call for a report of a shooting and on arrival found a 17-year old female with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time! The detectives believe that this was a targeted incident and not some random act. So I guess there’s that!

Police also released a few more details in the BWMC murder-suicide we told you about yesterday. On Wednesday at about 530 pm 24-year-old Kintrell McEachem Jr. got into a fight with his father after visiting a relative in the hospital. The younger McEachem pulled out a handgun and shot his 39-year old father, Kintrell McEachem several times killing him. Hospital personnel rushed out and administered aid, but the older McEachem passed away at the scene. Police put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the younger McEachem and the Baltimore County Police discovered him, deceased, in a wooded area near Windsor Mill. It appears it was a self-inflicted gunshot and the handgun presumably used in the murder was recovered at that scene. Terribly sad

Following up on the Ever Forward…that 1000′ long cargo ship with 5,000 containers that ran aground off of Gibson Island. Well, no one knows how it is gonna get free. At best, authorities say it will be a few weeks. The Executive Director of the Port of Baltimore sent out a tweet saying that re-floating it will require salvage teams, divers and US Navy architects. The Coast Guard is trying to figure out how the Captain managed to do that. But let’s be real here—I can’t name a single boater that hasn’t run aground in the bay at some point–the only difference being the size of the boat! The bright sides of this are that it is not in the shipping channel and there does not appear to be any environmental damage or leaks.

Just like gasoline, it seems that the cost of natural gas and electricity is also on the rise. Since February 21 and February 22, electricity jumped 18.4% which is the largest jump in 14 years. Natural gas is up about 21%. So, be prepared, keep an eye on the BGE bills and make some habit changes before anyone gets swamped

Hey music lovers, some big news. The Preakness Infield Fest is coming back and it will not be in the crazy pods like last year. We’re unsure if there will be any capacity restrictions or not, but my guess is no. The fest is scheduled for May 21..as always the same day as the Chesapeake bay Blues Fest here. But headlining this year .. once again, apparently huge names that mean nothing to me! Marshmello. The Chainsmokers. Moneybagg Yo, and DJ Frank Walker. Tickets are on sale now at $65 a pop with a buck 99 for VIP.

And as we begin to wrap, let’s talk about a couple of happenings around town that are coming up! On Saturday it is the sold-out Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Oyster Roast and Sock Burning–no tickie…go goie. But also on Saturday is the grand opening of the Historic Annapolis new museum at the foot of Main Street–99 Main Street, 10 am to 5 pm. Half off admission and you REALLY ought to go check this out and make sure you suggest it to guests as well. The Annapolis Oyster Fest is also running through Sunday and I have some tickets for a dozen oysters at some participating restaurants. So if you want a dozen oysters courtesy of the Annapolis Oyster Fest, get in touch with me. Probably going to have to leave them at a drop point in Annapolis because they expire on Sunday. And Sunday is the beginning of Annapolis Restaurant Week–pro tip here..make reservations in advance and check out all the special menus and participating places at annapolisrestaurantweek.com ! But following that March 31 to April 3rd is the Annapolis Film Festival–be sure to listen to the pod we dropped with Lee and Patti about this year’s festival. And finally, the first festival festival of the year kicks off at the fairgrounds on April 2nd with the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival –yumm–tickets on sale now and going fast at abceventsinc.com. I gotta say, I m diggin seeing things returning to normal!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight-Wild Kid Acres. And then NEXT weekend– Changing Patterns Psychotherapy–another really interesting one!

